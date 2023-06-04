Darby Allin On How His Partnership With Sting Came About, Weighs In On Possible Tag Title Run

Darby Allin recently detailed how he ended up allying with Sting and explained why a tag title run is unlikely to be in their future. Allin spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On how the partnership came together: “Yeah, it happened really organically. I don’t think anything was planned. When he made his debut, it was never planned for him to be teamed with Darby. It kinda just started happening naturally. He was a fan of what I do in the ring and outside the ring. He’s like, ‘You’re a very creative individual. One day, people will be working for you.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, man.’ We just started shooting ideas back and forth, it kept growing and growing. Next thing I knew we were teaming, and never thing I knew he was returning to the ring live. It wasn’t a cinematic match. It was live at Double or Nothing a few years ago against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. It was something special. He saw that he could trust me in the ring with coming up with ideas and from there, man, I think we’ve been attached at the hip.”

On a potential tag title run: “Well, you know the thing with Sting, man, he don’t want to go for championships. That’s never been a goal of his. He never wanted to fight for the championship. I can respect that. He’s like, ‘Give somebody the opportunity to do it that it could elevate their career.’ He don’t need to get his career more elevated. Maybe he’ll change his mind. Maybe he’ll be like, ‘Yo, FTR. What’s up?’”