Darby Allin Reveals How Attending an Indie Show Gave Him Confidence To Try Wrestling
– During a recent edition of AEW Meal & a Match, AEW star Darby Allin discussed getting into pro wrestling and also talked about what he’d be doing as a career if he wasn’t a wrestler. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Darby Allin on what he’d be doing if he wasn’t wrestling: “That’s really scary to think about because when I was growing up, I couldn’t click with anything. Finding a job was damn near impossible for me.”
On what gave him the confidence to try pro wrestling: “I went to an independent wrestling show in Arizona, and I was like, this is the worst s*** I’ve ever seen. But it gives me the confidence that if they’re doing it, maybe I can actually try this. That’s why, like with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids…they can see me and relate.”
