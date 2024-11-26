Darby Allin Reveals the Most Important Thing He Learned From Sting

Darby Allin learned a lot from his time working with Sting in AEW, but he says humility was the greatest lesson he learned. The AEW star was associated with Sting throughout the latter’s time in AEW, and he spoke about that partnership during his appearance on then Downunder The Ring Podcast.

“[The most important lesson I’ve learned from Sting was] just to be humble and grateful for everything,” Allin said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Just don’t believe the hype, don’t get an ego, because the wrestling world is gonna chew you up and spit you out. At the end of the day, when the 15 minute ride’s over, you want to look in the mirror and know who you’re looking at, you know?”

Allin went on to say, “He’s the greatest dude ever. Just how he led outside of the ring is bigger than how he led inside of it.”

Allin and Sting had a run as AEW World Tag Team Champions that ended when Sting retired from the ring after this year’s AEW Revolution.