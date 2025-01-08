Darby Allin Believes Being Straight Edge Allows Him To Heal Faster

In an interview with Down Under the Ring (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about his various injuries and said that he believes being straight edge allows him to heal quicker. Allin came back from several injuries, including a broken foot, last year.

He said: “Oh, absolutely. Just the recovery, like I’ve had a lot of friends that are in the pro skateboarding world and they drink a lot and whenever they break something and they just say, ‘Oh, I’m bummed out, I’m just going to drink.’ It takes forever for them to heal. Like forever. The thing is like I’m able to bounce back really quick with anything. I came back really quick after breaking my foot and breaking my nose. So I think a lot of that has to do with just lifestyle choices.“