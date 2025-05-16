Daria Berenato Describes How Invicta FC Deal Came Together

As previously reported, Daria Berenato will be part of Invicta FC 62 as part of the commentary team and will also do cageside interviews. In an interview with Fightful, Berenato spoke about how her return to Invicta, which began at Invicta FC 61, came together.

She said: “So I was very aware of Invicta when I was a fighter. Obviously being a female fighter coming up 10 years ago, a dream of mine was to fight for Invicta. I actually went to an Invicta FC card maybe like 11, 12 years ago now, like right when it first started out in LA. I remember being like, ‘I want to fight here.’ So it’s very, very close to home and it started really organically. Me and Shannon Knapp followed each other on social media the way that that happens now in this world. We had a conversation that led to more conversations and we felt like we really just aligned on a lot of things. I’m kind of here to A, be somewhere where I feel I’m pursuing something that I’m passionate and I care about, and B to hopefully help in any way that I can and also learn from people like Megan Anderson and Julie Kedzie, who I’m fortunate enough to be sitting alongside this Friday.“