Dark Matches Reportedly Taped Before This Week’s NXT
January 8, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE held a couple of dark matches before this week’s NXT, which were reportedly taped. PWInsider reports that the following matches went down:
*Santana Garrett defeated Indi Hartwell.
*Mansoor defeated Brendan Vink.
