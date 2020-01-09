wrestling / News

Dark Matches Reportedly Taped Before This Week’s NXT

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT

– WWE held a couple of dark matches before this week’s NXT, which were reportedly taped. PWInsider reports that the following matches went down:

*Santana Garrett defeated Indi Hartwell.

*Mansoor defeated Brendan Vink.

