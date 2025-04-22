wrestling / News
Results From Dark Matches Before WWE Raw
April 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE held a couple of dark matches before this week’s WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place before the show:
* Ludwig Kaiser def. Joaquin Wilde
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. The Creed Brothers
