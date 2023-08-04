wrestling / News

The Dark Order and Kip Sabian Sign New Deals With AEW

August 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After the news broke on Wednesday that the Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) all signed with AEW, other AEW wrestlers revealed they also re-upped with the company.

The Dark Order’s Evil Uno wrote on Twitter: “Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release?

Kip Sabian added: “Sweet! Oh yeah, me too.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Sabian, Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver all signed new three-year deals to stay in the company. That means they’ll be around until 2026.

