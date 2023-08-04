wrestling / News
The Dark Order and Kip Sabian Sign New Deals With AEW
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
After the news broke on Wednesday that the Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) all signed with AEW, other AEW wrestlers revealed they also re-upped with the company.
The Dark Order’s Evil Uno wrote on Twitter: “Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release?”
Kip Sabian added: “Sweet! Oh yeah, me too.”
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Sabian, Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver all signed new three-year deals to stay in the company. That means they’ll be around until 2026.
Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release? https://t.co/bcECwrF5XV
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) August 2, 2023
Sweet! Oh yeah, me too 😘
— Kip Sabian 🏴☠️ (@TheKipSabian) August 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Spotted in Detroit Ahead of SummerSlam
- Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring
- Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion