Dark Side of the Ring Bonus Clip Reveals Some of Owen Hart’s Notorious Ribs
– VICE TV has released a bonus clip that didn’t make it into the initial broadcast version of this week’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Finale, “The Final Days of Owen Hart.” In the new clip, Jimmy Korderas, Jim Cornette, D’Lo Brown, and Jim Ross spoke about some of Owen Hart’s notorious ribs and practical jokes. Owen’s widow, Dr. Martha Hart, and his son, Oje Hart, also shared their memories of some of Owen’s good-natured jokes. You can check out that clip below.
In this bonus scene from the season finale, Owen Hart's friends and family remember his notorious ribs both at home and in the ring. pic.twitter.com/MbTQysHk7v
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 21, 2020
