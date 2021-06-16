wrestling
Dark Side of the Ring on Dynamite Kid Sees Ratings Increase, Slight Viewership Drop
June 16, 2021
– Per SpoilerTV, last week’s midseason finale for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, featuring the story of the late Dynamite Kid (aka Thomas Billington), drew an audience of 242,000 viewers. The viewership was slightly down from last week’s episode on Grizzly Smith, which drew an average audience of 243,000 viewers.
In the key ratings demo of P18-49, Dark Side drew a 0.11 rating, which was a slight increase from last week’s Grizzly Smith episode. That show drew a 0.09 rating.
As noted, Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will resume with new episodes later this September. Also, you can check out Robert Leighty’s full recap on the latest episode HERE.
