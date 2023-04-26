wrestling / News

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Trailer Released, All Topics Revealed

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring Image Credit: VICE TV

VICE TV has released the trailer for season four of Dark Side of the Ring, which lists all of the topics that will be covered. The season premieres on May 30 at 10 PM ET.

Topics include:

* Adrian Adonis
* Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch
* Magnum TA
* Doink the Clown
* Junkyard Dog
* Marty Jannetty
* Bam Bam Bigelow
* Abdullah the Butcher
* Bash at the Beach 2000
* The Graham Family

