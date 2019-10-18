AEW News: Dasha Fuentes Working For AEW, Highlights From Last Episode of Dynamite, Marko Stunt Comments On TV Debut

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dasha Fuentes is now working for AEW, doing Spanish-language announcing for AEW Dark. She is working under her real name of Dasha Gonzalez.

– Marko Stunt revealed in a Facebook post that he initially wasn’t booked for AEW TV this week, and then was originally supposed to face Joey Janela for AEW Dark. That match was eventually changed to Janela vs. Brandon Cutler, and Stunt teamed with Jungle Boy against the Lucha Bros on Dynamite.

He wrote: “I wasn’t originally supposed to be there this week. Luckily, for some reason, they asked me to come in this past Friday, and I was going to be on AEW Dark this coming Tuesday.In a very unfortunate situation, Luchasaurus was injured just 2 hours before the show, and they asked me to step in. The most nervous and uncomfortable I’ve been was right there at that moment. I was being asked to step in the ring with two of the best on 2 hours notice, on national television, for my tv debut. Despite any of that, myself and jungleboy went out there and gave it our all, and we hung with, quite possibly, the best tag team out there. We proved why we belong. Yeah, there’s still people that don’t like it, and don’t think I should be there, and that’s fine. I’m still there, and there’s nowhere to go but up from here! Thank you to the ones who have actually supported me through this absolutely nuts journey!”

– Here are highlights from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite: