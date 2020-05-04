wrestling / News
Various News: Dasha Gonzalez Part of The Titan Games Season Two, Stephanie McMahon Set For Digital Series
– AEW broadcaster and WWE alumna Dasha Gonzalez is set to compete on The Titan Games season two. Gonzalez (who was Dasha Fuentes in WWE) posted to Twitter to comment on the news after AEW revealed that Gonzalez will be on the NBC reality show, which is produced and hosted by The Rock:
Another reason why I love @AEWrestling!!! Thank you for all of the love and support ALWAYS!!! I hope I made y’all proud!!! 😇🙏🏽💃🏽😃😘🥳🤓 https://t.co/CWoDQ4vzl9
— Dasha Kuret (@DashaKuret) May 4, 2020
– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to note that she’s teaming up with Shelley Zalis for a new weekly digital series for The Female Quotient, titled Women in the Business of Sports. You can find out more here.
I'm so excited to be partnering with my friend @ShelleyZalis to launch a new @femalequotient weekly digital series, Women in the Business of Sports, starting this Wednesday at 12pm EST! I hope you'll join us and tune in… Click here for more info: https://t.co/KQdvP4Xhuu
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 4, 2020
