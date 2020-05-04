wrestling / News

Various News: Dasha Gonzalez Part of The Titan Games Season Two, Stephanie McMahon Set For Digital Series

May 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW broadcaster and WWE alumna Dasha Gonzalez is set to compete on The Titan Games season two. Gonzalez (who was Dasha Fuentes in WWE) posted to Twitter to comment on the news after AEW revealed that Gonzalez will be on the NBC reality show, which is produced and hosted by The Rock:

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to note that she’s teaming up with Shelley Zalis for a new weekly digital series for The Female Quotient, titled Women in the Business of Sports. You can find out more here.

