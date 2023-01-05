wrestling / News
Date & Location Set For AEW Battle of the Belts VI
January 5, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the date and venue for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW is listing the show on its official website for April 7th in Kingston, Rhode Island. Has has been the norm as of late, the show will be part of a live taping with AEW Rampage.
This Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live immediately after Rampage from Portland, Oregon.
Tickets for Battle of the Belts VI go on sale January 13th.
More Trending Stories
- Mercedes Mone On Why She Challenged KAIRI, Which STARDOM Wrestlers She Wants To Face
- Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
- Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
- Notes On What Is And Isn’t Changing For AEW Dynamite 2023