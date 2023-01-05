wrestling / News

Date & Location Set For AEW Battle of the Belts VI

AEW has announced the date and venue for their Battle of the Belts VI event. AEW is listing the show on its official website for April 7th in Kingston, Rhode Island. Has has been the norm as of late, the show will be part of a live taping with AEW Rampage.

This Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live immediately after Rampage from Portland, Oregon.

Tickets for Battle of the Belts VI go on sale January 13th.

