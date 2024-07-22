Dave Bautista’s The Last Showgirl To Premiere At The Toronto International Film Festival

Deadline.com reports Dave Bautista’s film The Last Showgirl will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The film also stars Pamela Anderson, who appeared at Wrestlemania 11, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The premise for the film notes, “follows a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.”

It’s due in theaters in the fall.