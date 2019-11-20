Dave Brown To Provide Commentary For Jerry Lawler’s Next Match

CWA has announced that Dave Brown will provide commentary for an upcoming title vs. career match between Jerry Lawler and Matt Riviera. It happens at their No Surrender event on January 18. Here’s the press release:

Legendary Wrestling Announcer Dave Brown To Provide Commentary For Jerry Lawler vs. Matt Riviera –

Title vs. Career Match

(Little Rock, AR) – Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) is pleased to announce that legendary Memphis wrestling announcer, Dave Brown is scheduled to make a rare appearance at CWA’s “No Surrender” event on Saturday, January 18th, at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dave Brown will be part of a special VIP Meet & Greet that day, and will also be joining the CWA broadcast team that night to provide commentary for the Title vs. Career Match between WWE Hall of Fame member & current WWE Raw commentator, Jerry “The King” Lawler and the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera.

The announce team of Dave Brown and the late, great Lance Russell provided commentary for studio wrestling in the Memphis area for 25+ years, most notably on WMC-TV, providing commentary for many classic Jerry Lawler matches and moments. The duo of Lance Russell & Dave Brown is considered by many wrestling fans to be the greatest wrestling announce team of all time.

“No Surrender” will also feature a 1st time match between international superstar Davey Boy Smith, Jr. & former Worlds Heavyweight champion, Tim Storm. In a Ladies Match, Kacee Carlisle will face “The Badstreet Beauty” Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy.

“Superstar” Bill Dundee will also be appearing at the VIP Meet & Great, and will be presenting a scene from the upcoming horror movie “Screature”, in which Dundee stars, during the “No Surrender” event.

1st Row VIP tickets for “No Surrender” are officially SOLD OUT. Get your VIP tickets for this event while you can at www.cwatix.com.