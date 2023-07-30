Dave Meltzer Believes We’re Experiencing A Current Wrestling “Boom Period”

In a recent appearance with McGuire On Wrestling, Dave Meltzer expressed his support of the position that wrestling is having another golden era currently (via Wrestling Inc). In his mind, both the quality and popularity displayed by the industry more than justifies the concept. You can find some highlights from his rationale and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the circumstances that define wrestling currently: “We’re in a boom period, and it’s kind of weird that some people don’t want to accept that we are. But we are, not just for match quality, but we are for popularity. It’s not the biggest. It’s not as big as the late ’90s, and it probably never will be. But since the late ’90s, it’s as big as it’s probably ever been. Certainly, there’s been no number two at this level. To some people, that’s a big thing. But to me, that’s a great thing.”

On how both talent and audiences benefit from the current status: “If you’re a wrestler, that’s fantastic. There’s more jobs and you can go back and forth. There’s more money to be made. And for fans, there’s more options of different things, and you get more on television than at any time in history. You also have multiple promoters that are really, really into trying to give you great matches. It’s part of their thing. In the past, not as much. It was all about getting your money on Friday night, which is a different scientific thing. So if you like wrestling matches, this is the best time.”