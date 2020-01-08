Title Belt Creator Dave Millican Reveals His Favorite Championship Designs, His Reaction to the AEW World Title Being Stolen From Chris Jericho

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to wrestling championship title belt maker Dave Millican for the WINCLY podcast. Millican discussed his work on the AEW championship title belts and a lot more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Dave Millican on if he has a favorite title belt design: “It’s like asking me which one of my kids is my favorite. If I nail it down to one, probably the belt that got me into it which is the Southern Heavyweight Championship from Memphis which is where I grew up. As far as things I’m connected to, the Winged Eagle belt. That’s a big part of our history. Then, I’m a classics guy so the Domed Gold Belt and the Big Gold Belt. But saying one, that’s tough.”

Millican on doing the finishing touches for the AEW women’s title: “I did the finishing touches in my hotel room. I finished the last one about 3-4 hours before I got on the plane to deliver it.”

Millican on Bret Hart debuting the AEW World title belt he designed at Double or Nothing: “I didn’t think much of it. It was so cool and that was the second time Bret’s debuted championship belts that I’ve made. Bret’s an awesome guy that’s connected to us through my friend. So, I didn’t think much of [him not displaying it] as I knew it would get plenty of TV time. I was just glad to have Bret bring it out.”

Millican on hearing Chris Jericho had his AEW title belt stolen: “We were already working on a backup belt so I wasn’t too worried. When they do something like that, it’s kind of job security. But I was glad that it turned back up as soon as it did.”

Millican on the design for the women’s title looking different: “It was dealing with Brandi and the people involved with creative. We sent some designs that married it to the Heavyweight Championship belt, but they wanted to get away from that and have something completely different. So, it was more of their call to go with their version of the art.”