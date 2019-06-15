wrestling / News

Davey Boy Smith Jr Done With NJPW

June 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Voices of Wrestling (via Fightful) reports that Davey Boy Smith Jr is no longer working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. He last wrestled for the promotion on March 24 for the New Japan Cup tour.

Back in March and April, Davey Boy was vocal on social media about his issues with NJPW booking, particularly with the way he had been used in matches. He is currently signed with MLW for two years.

