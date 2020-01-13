Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens Set For MLW Fightland

The first match has been announced for MLW Fightland, as Davey Boy Smith Jr. will go one on one with Erick Stevens. The event happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on February 1. Here’s a press release:

Since arriving in MLW, Erick Stevens has made his intentions clear: he wants Davey Boy Smith Jr.

On February 1 at Philadelphia’s historic 2300 Arena, Stevens request will be granted as the two combatants clash at FIGHTLAND.

While league matchmakers have struggled for opponents brave enough to square off with Stevens, Smith quickly inked a bout sheet for this match… and do so with an amused smile.

A powerful catch wrestling specialist, Smith is one of the top ranked wrestlers in Major League Wrestling.

A former World Tag Team Champion, Smith’s goal for 2020 is to clean out the the heavyweight division and battle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Standing in his way is the versatile veteran Erick Stevens.

An intimidating mix of brute force, power and and focused aggression Erick Stevens is one of the most destructive forces in the sport.

Pulverizing opponents in a manner not seen since the days of “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Stevens has a reputation as one of the roughest and most devastating wrestlers.

See Smith vs. Stevens live in Philadelphia February 1 as MLW presents FIGHTLAND.