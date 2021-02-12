Davey Boy Smith Jr. On Current Talks With WWE, Potentially Joining NXT, Original NXT UK Plans

In a recent interview with Metro, Davey Boy Smith Jr. discussed his current talks with WWE, potentially joining NXT, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. on having current talks with WWE: “There’s been quite a bit of interest and a little bit of back and forth talk with myself and the company. I think that the plan – or what they were hoping – was for me to come to NXT UK. But unfortunately right now because of Covid, those doors are kind of locked, we’ll see. There has been interest in me going to NXT down here in Orlando. I live down here in Tampa, Florida, so I’ve just been feeling things out, trying to get a lay of the land, so to speak. We’re discussing and talking. I can’t exactly say anything for sure, but there’ve been talks.”

On potentially joining the NXT roster: “There’s other places, but with my father’s Hall of Fame induction, maybe that’s a good idea, to go back to WWE – whichever brand or roster it is. It’s just not any decision to make. I know Natalya is on SmackDown. I could very well go there. NXT down here is certainly a good place to get re-established. There’s a hell of a lot of talent down there like [Karrion] Kross, [Tim] Thatcher – Finn Balor, who I’ve wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling before. We’re just gonna have to wait and see what’s the best choice.”