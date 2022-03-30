Davey Richards vs. Danny Limelight Added To MLW Azteca Underground

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Davey Richards and Danny Limelight for MLW Azteca Underground in Dallas this Friday. The announcement reads:

The hunt is on in Dallas this Friday

Cesar Duran has signed Davey Richards vs. Danny “Limelight” Rivera for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

–Grab your tickets at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

Top ranked Davey Richards will enter the squared circle this Friday in Dallas as he collides with Danny “Limelight” Rivera in a first-time clash.

Richards, a threat to any championship, looks to showcase his world class skills and hybrid wrestling style against one of 5150’s most ruthless and obnoxious in Rivera.

Rivera, a savvy technician, looks to make a statement in singles competition as he enters deep waters against Richards.

Will Richards chalk up another victory as he stays at the top of the rankings? Will Rivera have a breakout match en route to a win as he enters singles competition? Find out as Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!