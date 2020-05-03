wrestling / News

WWE News: David Arquette Has Idea For Liv Morgan’s Proposed Ready to Rumble 2, R-Truth Calls Out Rob Gronkowksi

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ready to Rumble

– If Liv Morgan’s hopes for a Ready to Rumble 2 come to pass, David Arquette has an idea for it. As noted this weekend, Morgan said that she wanted a sequel to the infamous 2000 wrestling comedy and Arquette, who starred in it, responded noting WWE “should own half the rights” to the movie, having purchased WCW:

– R-Truth is on the lookout for Rob Gronkowksi, who currently has his 24/7 Championship, as you can see below:

