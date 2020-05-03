wrestling / News
WWE News: David Arquette Has Idea For Liv Morgan’s Proposed Ready to Rumble 2, R-Truth Calls Out Rob Gronkowksi
– If Liv Morgan’s hopes for a Ready to Rumble 2 come to pass, David Arquette has an idea for it. As noted this weekend, Morgan said that she wanted a sequel to the infamous 2000 wrestling comedy and Arquette, who starred in it, responded noting WWE “should own half the rights” to the movie, having purchased WCW:
Well you work with the company that should own half the rights – and I think that would be awesome. I could be your dad https://t.co/3ssD6NBLS7
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) May 3, 2020
– R-Truth is on the lookout for Rob Gronkowksi, who currently has his 24/7 Championship, as you can see below:
What’s up @RobGronkowski 🤔Where you at wit my 24/7 48/7 7/11 I-95 South ☝🏿European Tv Championship aka MY Baby 🤨#hitemup #wwe #fox #usa #wweonfox #wweonusa #gronk #raw #smachdown #setitoff pic.twitter.com/3feF47ybz8
— WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) May 2, 2020
