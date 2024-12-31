David Finlay Says He’s Already Celebrating 2025, Has 2026 Already Planned

In an interview with NJPW (via Fightful), David Finlay had no predictions for 2025 as he expects he’ll continue to be as succesful as he was in the year 2024.

He said: “We all know the year I’ve had. You can’t talk about New Japan without talking about David Finlay. See, I’ve made sure that my thoughts on this business have infected every level of this company with my War Dogs. So we can talk about 2024 all you want. But I am mentally so many steps ahead that I am already celebrating 2025, and I’ve got 2026 planned as well. I’ve already told you I’ve got 2025 completed in my head, and I can’t tell you about 2026 because it’s just too damn good. But I’ll go ahead and spoil 2025 for you. I continue to surprise everyone with my talent. I continue to rise up the ranks of this shitty company even more. I continue to cultivate and germinate the greatest wrestling faction in history.“