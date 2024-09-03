David Finlay Looks Back At AEW Debut, Praises AEW & NJPW Relationship

David Finlay made his AEW debut in June of 2022, and he recently looked back at the bout. Finlay faced Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite that month, and he reflected on working with the company in an interview with Fightful.

“It’s a cool opportunity,” Finlay said of the match. “I’ve known Hangman since he came to New Japan. So it was kind of just like, ‘Oh, well, I guess we’re doing it here now.’ Which we’ve been around long enough, the letters change but the people kind of stay the same.”

He continued, “The connection or the relationship that New Japan and AEW have is really, really good for wrestling as a whole, I would say. Having other people show up in different places is always cool to me. At the end of the day, I’m a prize fighter. So if you’re going to pay me to come wrestle, I’m going to come do it.”

Page defeated Finlay in the match, which aired on the June 6th, 2022 episode of Dynamite.