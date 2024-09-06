David Finlay Explains Why Shota Umino Can’t Be a Bullet Club War Dog

David Finlay says Shota Umino is too pure to be a member of the Bullet Club War Dogs. Finley was recently asked in an interview with Fightful about whether he would add more people to the group, and he noted that no one was a good fit although he thought maybe Umino could be a member at one point.

“Nobody really comes to mind, to be completely honest with you.” Finlay said. “There was a little bit there where I wondered if Shota Umino would benefit from being a War Dog, but his heart is still too pure. He still believes the lie.”

He continued, “Bolton Oleg ranked fifth in the world for freestyle wrestling. An actual killer from Kazakhstan. I kind of unofficially extended an offer to him when he was ready for it during the G1. But again, his heart is too pure. I don’t think he’s going to take me up on it, but outside of that, the War Dogs is pretty stacked. New Japan is pretty stacked. We have all the talent we need in-house. So I don’t think we need to look to outside for that.”

The stable currently consists of Finlay, Gabe Kidd, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Jake Lee, with Gedo as a manager.