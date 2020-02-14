David Penzer Announced as Ring Announcer For Impact’s TNA Throwback PPV

Impact Wrestling is bringing back TNA alumnus David Penzer to announce their TNA-themed throwback PPV. Impact Wrestling and Penzer posted to Twitter to announce that he’s set to be the ring announcer for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home which takes place on April 3rd in Ybor City, Florida at WrestleCon during WrestleMania week.

Penzer was the ring announcer for TNA from 2005 to 2010. He joins Disco Inferno, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s (represented by D’Lo Brown and Ken Anderson) as announced former talent for the PPV.

BREAKING: Longtime TNA ring announcer @davidpenzer will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa! Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/gUile4oqiU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2020