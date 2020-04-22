wrestling / News
David Penzer Officially Rejoins Impact Wrestling as Ring Announcer
– Former WCW and TNA ring announcer David Penzer was at last night’s Rebellion event for Impact Wrestling for rin announcing duties. Impact VP Scott D’Amore later welcomed Penzer back to Impact, making it official, which you can see below via Twitter.
Scott D’Amore wrote on Twitter,”One of the best ring announcers of all time is back with Impact Wrestling!” Penzer later responded, “I guess it’s official.” Also, he added, “Not sure how long this ride will last but I’m going to work hard and enjoy being home again!”
One of the best ring announcers of all time is back with Impact Wrestling! https://t.co/HyC4GleLb8
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 22, 2020
I guess it's official… https://t.co/q1VESKEig7
— David Penzer (@davidpenzer) April 22, 2020
Thanks for the nice wishes tonight. Not sure how long this ride will last but I'm going to work hard and enjoy being home again! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore
— David Penzer (@davidpenzer) April 22, 2020
