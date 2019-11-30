Producer David Sahadi Announces Return to Impact Wrestling

– David Sahadi, a longtime former producer of WWE and various incarnations of Impact Wrestling, has announced his return to Impact Wrestling. You can check out his announcement on the subject for this week on Twitter below.

According to Sahadi, he’s rejoining Impact “full time.” Sahadi wrote this week, “After a long hiatus, I’ve decided to jump back into ‘the game.’ Full time. @IMPACTWRESTLING is arising! And the best is yet to come…”

Sahadi had recently been working with MLW as a producer since early April of this year. Sahadi had previously worked with Impact (formerly TNA) since March 2006. He previously left Impact in December 2017. He had worked in WWE as a Creative Director for a number of years as well.