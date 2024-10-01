– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, Mr. McMahon producer David Shoemaker spoke about individuals they wished they could’ve interviewed for the new docuseries but weren’t able to for one reason or another. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

David Shoemaker on names he wished took part in the docuseries: “There are some people who, obviously, they were on the first list that didn’t get in because the lineup was so stacked. There were parts where guys like Jim Ross, Jerry Brisco, who worked so closely with Vince for so long. Would’ve loved to talk to them. Obviously, we reached out to Janel Grant and her attorneys. Some other people. There were rumors and stuff about Rita Chatterton. That would have been ideal, to be able to talk to everybody there.”

On the production being in a race against the clock: “We were racing against the clock a little bit. There were some people we would’ve wanted to interview who passed away before we could get to them. That’s what you have to deal with. I would’ve loved to get Dusty Rhodes on tape to back up the story about Vince offering him the Hulk Hogan spot. Would’ve loved to talk to other old timers, Gorilla Monsoon and those guys. Everybody that was there at the beginning, except Linda and Vince, is gone.”

The Mr. McMahon docuseries, showcasing the life and career of Vince McMahon, is streaming now on Netflix.