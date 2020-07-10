wrestling / News
Various News: Dax Harwood Says Fans Can Enjoy All Wrestling, Alex Colon Set For GCW Homecoming Weekend
– Dax Harwood wants fans to know they don’t have to pick a side in the “wrestling wars.” The FTR member posted to his Twitter account as fans argue over NXT and AEW’s ratings to point out that “burying one company other the other” misses the point:
Guys, if you’re burying one company over the other, you’re completely missing the fun. I watched both shows from last night and we are lucky, as fans, to get the wrestling we get! In 1997 I LOVED The Hart Foundation and I LOVED the NWO. I hope you guys can do the same.
– Alex Colon is set for two matches over GCW Homecoming Weekend. Colon noted on Twitter that he will face AJ Gray in a deathmatch on night one, and then go on to battle Zachary Wents on night two:
These 2 men r the current and future of professional wrestling, although i respect their work and drive, in no way am i here to make the weekend easy. Its real gladiator shit out here and the colosseum wants blood. The people will get it, thumbs up or thumbs down! pic.twitter.com/OMawTm1ed6
