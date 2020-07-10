wrestling / News

Various News: Dax Harwood Says Fans Can Enjoy All Wrestling, Alex Colon Set For GCW Homecoming Weekend

July 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Revival The Revolt Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood FTR

– Dax Harwood wants fans to know they don’t have to pick a side in the “wrestling wars.” The FTR member posted to his Twitter account as fans argue over NXT and AEW’s ratings to point out that “burying one company other the other” misses the point:

– Alex Colon is set for two matches over GCW Homecoming Weekend. Colon noted on Twitter that he will face AJ Gray in a deathmatch on night one, and then go on to battle Zachary Wents on night two:

