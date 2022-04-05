Dax Harwood Fires Back at Mark Madden For Comment About WWE Being the ‘Real Show’

Mark Madden referred to WrestleMania and WWE as the “real show” over the weekend, and Dax Harwood was drawn in to fire back at the WCW alumnus. Madden posted to Twitter on Sunday to note that “WrestleMania is when WWE annually reminds everybody that it’s the real show.” When a fan responded to say that ROH had the best match of the weekend, he replied:

“‘Best match’ doesn’t matter. A sold-out football stadium does. That’s what “real show” means, mark.”

That brought out the FTR member, who posted an extended series of tweets as you can see below:

“Mark, I’m going to mute you after this, because I do have a small amount of respect for you, but to bury a 3 y/o old company, unsolicited, who is trying to just make professional wrestling better for fans & wrestlers shows you are the true mark. I just made my daughter breakfast, having coffee with my beautiful wife, and have a heat pad on my back so I can JUST walk today, because I worked my ass off to have the “best match” to bring attention to pro wrestling & two great companies. “For you to downplay that work ethic by saying we’re not the REAL show makes you ALMOST a s–t human being in my book. However, I’ve met the real you. I know the respect you have for wrestling, so I’m not going to let it affect me or ruin my day. “I will tell you that I’ll continue to work my ass off, I’ll continue to put heat on my back, and I’ll continue to bring attention to ALL wrestling through “best match” every chance I get, because I love this s–t. “Anyways, enjoy your day. I’m going to take my daughter to the park.”

Madden has responded to Harwood’s posts, writing in a series of tweets:

“You’re overreacting. I’m not burying AEW& mostly praise it while offering valid criticism, some of which I bet you agree with. But WrestleMania is the bar. That’s been set. When WCW beat WWE in the ratings back when, most of the locker room still felt WWE was the ‘real show.'” “I respect “best match,” &you guys quite often have it. But wrestling is primarily about eyes and money. WWE gets more of both. &I’m not sure if “best match” closes the gap, or if it super-serves the fans you already have. But you’re right, it’s only been three years.” “Enjoy breakfast with your daughter. I’ll continue to be a fan, &I’ll see you in Beckley. Don’t kick my ass. plz.” “One more thing: Nobody is a ***t human being b/c of an opinion on wrestling. There’s a bigger picture.”

