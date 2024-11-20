Various News: Dax Harwood Commemorates FTR vs. DIY Anniversary, GoFundMe For Indie Talent Martin Steers

– Dax Harwood took to social media on Tuesday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of FTR’s match with #DIY. The two teams battled in November of 2016 in NXT when FTR was The Revival. Harwood posted to his Twitter account, as you can see below:

– A GoFundMe has been set up for indy talent Martin Steers, who suffered a serious knee injury recently. Fight Factory Pro Wrestling announced the GoFundMe to help pay for Steers’ surgery and has raised €5,339 of the €6,000 goal. You can see the campaign and contribute here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Steers for a quick and full recovery.