Various News: Dax Harwood Commemorates FTR vs. DIY Anniversary, GoFundMe For Indie Talent Martin Steers
– Dax Harwood took to social media on Tuesday to commemorate the eighth anniversary of FTR’s match with #DIY. The two teams battled in November of 2016 in NXT when FTR was The Revival. Harwood posted to his Twitter account, as you can see below:
8 years ago, today. pic.twitter.com/QnXynfHBpM
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 19, 2024
– A GoFundMe has been set up for indy talent Martin Steers, who suffered a serious knee injury recently. Fight Factory Pro Wrestling announced the GoFundMe to help pay for Steers’ surgery and has raised €5,339 of the €6,000 goal. You can see the campaign and contribute here.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Steers for a quick and full recovery.
📣 Important update on the recovery of one of our coaches and club members @Martin_steers
Go fund me: https://t.co/B1aS5Gcu2l
Big Cartel: https://t.co/VoaMX2AlZa
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/4ukmRMzpWE
— FFPWrestling (@FFPWIreland) November 19, 2024
