Dax Harwood Says Bill DeMott Tried To Get Revival Fired From WWE Developmental, Praises Matt Bloom

On a recent edition of his FTR podcast, Dax Harwood revealed that former WWE Performance Centre coach Bill DeMott had tried to get Dax (then Scott Dawson) and partner Cash Wheeler (then Dash Wilder) fired. DeMott has long been an unpopular figure from his time at the PC, and Dax has more to say about the former Hugh Morrus. Read on for more:

On working with Bull Dempsey and Mojo Rawley: “The guys we worked with were fine. I have a lot of respect for both of those personally and professionally. The guy who controlled our future, Bill DeMott, was not a fan of me and Cash at all. Mojo was one of his boys and pet projects. So was Bull; [Demott] had an affinity for Bull. He loved Bull. So we were just there to give them a good match and make them look good.”

Dax on the people in charge not liking you: “That’s the wrestling business, you know what I mean? Everybody’s not gonna like you. When people are in charge, they don’t like you? Doesn’t really matter how good you are, you’re never gonna be able to get to a certain level.”

On why Bill DeMott was disliked by so many in developmental: “I felt that we were gonna lose our jobs. Bill DeMott did not like us at all. There’s a story that I will tell one day that goes far beyond wrestling. A lot of people have this misconception that [Bill] was disliked because he would always make people blow up, or he was hard at training. That was not it at all. He was just not a nice human being. Let’s put it like that.”

On Bill DeMott trying to get Dax and Cash fired: “I had heard from one of the coaches that Bill was not enamoured with us, and he was in the process of trying to get us out of the door. Lucky for me, unlucky for [DeMott], lucky for me and my family and my career; Bill was released right after that.”

Dax praises Matt Bloom as head of the PC: “And in comes Matt Bloom. Matt Bloom is the best boss that I’ve ever worked for. The best coach I’ve ever worked for, one of the best human beings I’ve ever worked for, too. Whereas for so long the [Performance Centre] was run on fear? [Bloom] knew how to run his camp, he knew how to lead by example and how to lead out of positivity.”

On Bloom being what a coach should be: “That doesn’t mean he never yelled at me. My God man, he yelled at me a lot of times. There were times were we stopped talking because he yelled at me! He is what a coach should be. What a head coach should be. WWE is very lucky to have him. He could continue to shape the future of that company until he gets tired of doing it because he knows how to coach.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit FTR h/t 411mania for the transcription.