Dax Harwood Says Tag Team Wrestling Can Be ‘Most Exciting Part Of The Show’

Dax Harwood offered a defense for tag team wrestling on social media, noting that it can be the most exciting pert of a wrestling show. The FTR member posted to Twitter to retweet a comment criticizing WWE for making fans believe that tag team wrestling is “mid-card,” offering his own take on the matter.

Harwood wrote:

“This. THIS! For YEARS tag team wrestling was top of the card. Then, one man decided he hated it. Fans eventually accepted it because there was really no other choice. The excuse “I have to pay twice as much” is bullshit. Cash and I worked over 180 matches one year; more than any other wrestler, and we’re still the lowest paid wrestlers on the roster. Even if you doubled our pay, we were the lowest. The wrestlers, as well, bought into this belief. They became selfish and wanted to “hit all my moves”. Tag team wrestling can be the single most exciting part of the show, with the most story involved. It just takes a little bit of creativity.”

FTR will team with Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, & Hechicero against Bandido, Templario, Atlantis Jr, Adam Cole, Brody King, and Daniel Garcia at AEW Grand Slam Mexico this week.