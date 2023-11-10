Dax Harwood Prefers Wrestling Comedy In Small Doses, Names Young Talent He Enjoys Watching

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood said that he thinks comedy shouldn’t be as big in wrestling as it is, as he thinks wrestlers use it sparingly. He also named Daniel Garcia and the Renegade Twins as young talent he enjoys watching.

He wrote: “I’ll probably get a lot of shit for this, but I think instead of comedy being the normal, it’d be an attraction. I feel, sometimes, wrestlers get insecure about their abilities & they know comedy will get a reaction. Today, these guys & girls are SO good! Believe in yourself.”

