DAZN to Carry Next Two AEW Pay-Per-View Events Worldwide

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and DAZN announced today that they are partnering to bring AEW’s next two pay-per-view events, AEW Double or Nothing and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, to fans worldwide through the DAZN service. You can see the full announcement below:

DAZN To Bring All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Pay-Per-View Events to Fans Worldwide

— DAZN will carry AEW’s Upcoming “Double or Nothing” and “Forbidden Door” PPV Events —

May 23, 2024 – DAZN and All Elite Wrestling today announced a partnership that will bring AEW’s next two Pay-Per-View events – AEW: Double or Nothing and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – to wrestling fans worldwide* via the DAZN Platform.

Beginning this weekend, fans will be able to purchase AEW PPV events direct on the DAZN Platform. This Sunday, May 26, AEW will bring AEW: Double or Nothing back to Las Vegas for its fifth iteration. Emanating live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, AEW: Double or Nothing promises to be an action-packed evening of professional wrestling. The card for this Sunday’s event includes the following matches:

• AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Christian Cage

• AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

• Anarchy in the Arena: Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, & Jack Perry vs. Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, & FTR

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

• AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Malakai Black

• AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Will Ospreay • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• FTW Championship: “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK vs Katsuyori Shibata

• Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

• “Switchblade” Jay White and The Gunns vs. Death Triangle

*Card subject to change

“We are pleased to be partnering with AEW to bring their exhilarating Pay-Per-View events to audiences across the globe,” said Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN. “By providing fans with access to these blockbuster events, we aim to elevate the sports viewing experience and enable wrestling fans to experience every moment of the action, from thrilling matches to surprise appearances.”

On June 30, DAZN will host AEW and NJPW’s (New Japan Pro Wrestling) joint pay-per-view special AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door live from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY. Additional information regarding that event will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on how to catch AEW: Double or Nothing and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV events on DAZN, visit dazn.com.

**Territories excluded from this deal are Australia, Afghanistan, India, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Maldives.***