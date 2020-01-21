DDP on How Cody Rhodes Will Ask for His Opinion for AEW, Reveals WWE Plans to Film Him for Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman Match

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) for the WINCLY podcast. DDP discussed an upcoming project with WWE he will be interviewed for and how he might offer his creative opinion to Cody Rhodes in AEW. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

DDP on a rumor that he’s part of the AEW creative team: “I’m not as into all of that [creative process] as I don’t really get involved in any of that stuff unless Cody asks for my opinion. They’ll be filming something and will cut some promo and he’ll ask for my opinion on it. Sometimes I’ll have a little adjustment and other times I’ll be like, ‘Man, that’s freaking live!’ The biggest difference [in AEW] is ‘here’s what we need to get in, go cut yourself a promo.’ [In WWE] it’s spoon-fed to you with all of the writers that WWE has and I don’t know – if I had to read what those guys were writing and it wasn’t coming from my soul – I don’t think I would have gotten over. They had this one vision and I had a whole another vision. Back in WCW I could write everything myself because they didn’t think I was gonna do anything. With BattleBowl in 1996 I just started, ‘When it’s all said and done, there could only be one’ which was right out of Highlander… I started talking about the Diamond Cutter as the greatest finishing move on the planet… Just promoting it and treating myself as a nightclub. When I had a nightclub, I was responsible for the asses in the seats. So now, I had to get people to get this.”

DDP on plans to film an interview for WWE about his tag team match with Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman in WCW: “WWE’s coming here on Wednesday and they’re gonna interview me for [Karl] Malone and [Dennis] Rodman. I’m like in the middle – I wanna be able to help Cody with whatever he needs but if WWE needs something from me, then I’m always there for them. They’ve treated me super-great for the last 10 years.”

DDP on the Unstoppable Challenge: “Sign up because you never know what could really start to motivate you. Do all of the pictures and videos because if you start out like that and put the work in, it’s gonna change your life no matter what. Anytime we can help change someone’s life for the better, that’s super karma. I’m excited about 2020 and we’ve had the most growth ever with our program. I know it’s gonna change a lot of people’s lives so go to DDPY.com and you’ll see it all.”