DDP Talks Perilous Physics Of Matt Riddle’s Extreme Rules Maneuver

On the most recent episode of his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page took some time to deconstruct some aspects of WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month (per Wrestling Inc). The match pitting Matt Riddle against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins displayed at least one incident that could easily have gone very wrong according to Page, who offered a comparison to a move employed by Sammy Guevara against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite in January. You can read a couple of risk-analysis highlights from Page and listen to the full episode below.

On Page’s surprise at seeing the move from Riddle: “I did not see Riddle coming and doing what, to me, I’ll call a coffin drop [on his back from the top of Fight Pit structure]. God, what a dangerous bump. What a dangerous bump. And man, on both sides, to take the trust because if he’s just four inches less and his ass lands on his gut … It’s like the top athletes in this business have a sense of skill and luck, and I mean all around.”

On what’s required to pull off that sort of maneuver successfully: “He absorbs so much of that [move] on his glutes and his spine. Seth felt a lot of it too, but Matt took a lot of that. What great athletes.”