DDT Pro Wrestler Masahiro Takanashi Has Surgery To Repair Neck, Spinal Cord Injuries

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Masahiro Takanashi had successful surgery yesterday to repair neck and spinal cord injuries. Takanashi was diagnosed with fractures to his C5 and C6 vertebrae and a spinal cord injury. The update reads:

Masahiro Takanashi, who injured his neck at the March 20 Korakuen tournament, has been diagnosed with cervical vertebrae C5 and C6 fracture and cervical spinal cord injury as a result of examination. The surgery was successful yesterday, and the post-operative course is progressing well.

He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, and we are very sorry that we are unable to communicate with those who are concerned about him.

We will make further announcements as soon as the situation becomes clear. We apologize for any concern this may cause to his fans, and ask for your continued warm support for Takanashi.