DDT Pro x DEFY In Utero Results 11.9.24: New DDT Universal Champion Crowned

DDT Pro x DEFY In Utero took pace on Saturday, which saw a new DDT Universal Champion crowned. You can see the full results below from the crossover show, which took place in Seattle, Washington and aired on Triller+:

* Gringo Loco def. Yuni

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Randy Myers def. Danshoku Dieno

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Danshoku Dieno def. Randy Myers

* DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship Match: Yoshihiko def. Danshoku Dieno

* Nick Wayne def. Jack Cartwheel

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: C4 def. Bryan Keith & Shota and Midnight Express

* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Marina Shafir def. Danika Della Rouge

* The Bollywood Boyz def. Daisuke Sasaki & Artemis Spencer

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Kohei Kinoshita

* DDT UNIVERSAL Championship: Miyu Yamashita def. MAO & Mike Bailey