Death Triangle Reunites On AEW Dynamite

Death Triangle is back together, reuniting on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo reunited as a group on Wednesday’s episode, coming down to the ring and attacking Bullet Club Gold.

It was announced soon after that the group will challenge Bullet Club Gold for the Undisputed World Trios Championships at Double or Nothing this weekend. The match will be the trio’s first as a group since they lost to the Elite in the final bout of a Best of Seven series against Kenny Omega in the Young Bucks.

We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing following the conclusion of this week’s episode Dynamite.