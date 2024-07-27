Death Triangle Send A Message Following Recent CMLL Appearance, PAC Vows A Return

As previously reported, Death Triangle appeared at yesterday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular, losing via DQ to Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Volador Jr. After the match, PAC unmasked Dorada. In post-match comments, ‘The Bastard’ vowed to return to the company to face Volador.

He said: “And Volador (Jr), you piece of shit! You want to look me in the eye and challenge me, that’s too fucking easy. Bring it on! I’m coming back to Arena Mexico and if you want a piece of The Bastard, I’ll do this all over again, no problem.”

Penta El Zero Miedo added: “Mistico You got what you wanted and this proof that where it’s in your house, in mine, or anyone else, the #1 wrestler is (mouths Penta El Zero Miedo).”

Rey Fenix said: “Consejo Mundial del Lucha libre, thank you for giving us these opportunities and allowing us to give the fans these matches. Much like tonight and other nights, Death Triangle proved they dominate here and anywhere in the world! Máscara Dorada, if we have to play, let’s play with fire.”