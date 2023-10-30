Declan McMahon Says Shane McMahon Is ‘Crushing’ Rehab

Back in April, Shane McMahon tore his quad during a surprise match with The Miz at Wrestlemania. In an interview with Developmentally Speaking (via Fightful), Shane’s son Declan gave an update on his father’s recovery, noting that he is ‘crushing’ rehab.

He said: “His rehab is going very, very well. He’s gotten back to jogging, squatting. He’s starting to work out again. His rehab is going really well. He’s making phenomenal progress. The doctor says all the time that he’s healing quicker than they thought. When he tore, he completely tore his quad to me. That’s a very long and hard recovery, but he’s been crushing rehab. He’s been doing his thing and he’ll hopefully get back soon. Obviously, when you’re his son, you want to see your dad be able to do what they love. My dad loves wrestling second to none. I mean, he truly, truly cares for the business, but not only for the business, he truly wants to put on a show for the fans because the fans show him so much love. It’s so rewarding for a lot of these guys just to give to those fans who came to see them. So hopefully he comes back better than ever and I think he will. His rehab is going great.“