DEFY Wrestling Wild Ones Results 04.30.22: Jon Moxley In Main Event Action

May 1, 2022 | Posted by

DEFY Wrestling held its Wild Ones event on Sunday from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, airing on Pluto TV. Check out the full results and some video highlights below (per Fightful).

* Nick Wayne, Swerve Strickland & Adam Brooks def. Christopher Daniels & Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

* Big Damo def. Kevin Blackwood

* PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match: Danika Della Rogue (c) def. Kikyo

* SCHAFF def. Timothy Thatcher

* Steve Migs def. El Phantasmo

* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra & Gurv Sihra) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)

* Jon Moxley def. Tom Lawlor

The pop when Moxley mention American Dragon #DEFYWildOnes pic.twitter.com/wxVynzzAjO — JoeyDefy (@JoeyDefy) May 1, 2022