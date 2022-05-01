wrestling / News
DEFY Wrestling Wild Ones Results 04.30.22: Jon Moxley In Main Event Action
DEFY Wrestling held its Wild Ones event on Sunday from Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington, airing on Pluto TV. Check out the full results and some video highlights below (per Fightful).
* Nick Wayne, Swerve Strickland & Adam Brooks def. Christopher Daniels & Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)
* Big Damo def. Kevin Blackwood
* PCW Ultra Women’s Championship Match: Danika Della Rogue (c) def. Kikyo
* SCHAFF def. Timothy Thatcher
* Steve Migs def. El Phantasmo
* DEFY Tag Team Championship Match: The Bollywood Boyz (Harv Sihra & Gurv Sihra) (c) def. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas)
* Jon Moxley def. Tom Lawlor
The @JonMoxley vs. @FilthyTomLawlor @defyNW was a fucking war. Wow! What a fight! #DEFYWILDONES pic.twitter.com/qAgUPxWm8N
— Dave Gould (@CHIDAVE21) May 1, 2022
God, @swerveconfident is truly the best #DEFYWildOnes pic.twitter.com/DiKx7kurCd
— Michael marks out for octopus (@Snotsnit) May 1, 2022
The pop when Moxley mention American Dragon #DEFYWildOnes pic.twitter.com/wxVynzzAjO
— JoeyDefy (@JoeyDefy) May 1, 2022
Mox and Lawlor had an absolute WAR #DefyWildOnes pic.twitter.com/BQW6oa2SN6
— Zachary Kynaston (@VaultBoyZK) May 1, 2022