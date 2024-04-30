wrestling / News
WWE NXT Roster Shows Support for Dijak After Being Drafted to Raw (Video)
April 30, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, NXT’s Dijak was one of the supplemental draft picks to the Raw roster during last night’s WWE Draft. A video surfaced on social media showing the NXT roster erupt in support of Dijak after learning the news he was drafted to Raw. You can view that clip below:
.@DijakWWE was drafted to #WWERaw after it went off the air. Congratulations sir. #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/O6TNRvt0P6
— Mikeywrestling (@MikeyDWrestling) April 30, 2024
