WWE NXT Roster Shows Support for Dijak After Being Drafted to Raw (Video)

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Draft - Dijak to Raw Image Credit: WWE

As noted, NXT’s Dijak was one of the supplemental draft picks to the Raw roster during last night’s WWE Draft. A video surfaced on social media showing the NXT roster erupt in support of Dijak after learning the news he was drafted to Raw. You can view that clip below:

Dijak, RAW, WWE

