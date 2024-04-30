Lyra Valkyria Says She’s Coming to Conquer WWE Raw

– Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria was drafted to the Raw roster last night as part of Night 2 of the WWE Draft. In a WWE digital exclusive video, Valkyria spoke on getting drafted to the Raw brand.

Valkyria said on getting drafted, “I’m very surprised, very surprised, I have to just say this, let me say it once, okay? Lyra Valkyria is WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria is going to Raw.” She added, “It means absolutely everything to me, thank you so much to everyone here. I can’t believe my NXT time is over.”

Valkyria also delivered a message to the Raw roster, “This does not feel real, I’m not sure my heart is beating. But to the women of the Raw locker room, I just have one thing to say, I’m a former NXT Women’s Champion, I’ve already conquered this world. And now on Monday Nights, I’m coming to conquer yours.”