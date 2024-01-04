Deonna Purrazzo Joins AEW, Debuts On Dynamite

Deonna Purrazzo is All Elite, signing with AEW and making her debut on Dynamite. The former Impact Knockouts Champion appeared on tonight’s show and interrupted Mariah May after May won her in-ring AEW debut.

May said that she wished she hadn’t had to debut in New Jersey, which brought out the Jersey native. Purrazzo said that she had a message for May to deliver to Toni Storm, that she would find the AEW Women’s World Champion. May said that she wasn’t a messenger and Purrazzo could tell Storm herself, which led to Purrazzo knocking May out of the ring.

Tony Khan took to Twitter after the match and confirmed that Purrazzo had signed a deal with the company.