– During a recent interview with Bodyslam.net, AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo discussed being introduced to a new audience and changing up her character in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deonna Purrazzo on introducing herself to a new audience in AEW: “We’re introducing myself to a new audience, I can’t be ‘The Virtuosa’ that was at TNA, it’s a different iteration of who I am. I’ve embraced this … more like going to embrace my Italian side, we’re going to embrace my aggressive side, and it’s been fun because it’s a new side of me.”

On facing Thunder Rosa: “The crowd loves her, obviously she’s a former world champion, she has her own story to tell in terms of having to give up that championship and never losing, and I just think it was a really natural story for us to tell and to keep us all on TV and keep going. It really flowed one right into the other, and I think Thunder and I have also told a really, really great story.”

Hikaru Shida recently defeated Deonna Purrazzo in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on AEW Collision last month.