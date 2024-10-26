– AEW wrestler Deonna Purrazzo spoke to Insight this week about wrestling the reigning WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax back in 2015. This was Purrazzo’s first match in WWE, and it was also one of Jax’s earliest televised matches. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deonna Purrazzo on wrestling Nia Jax: “I love Nia, and she has always been so giving to her opponents. So I remember it was I think her second match in NXT after she debuted, it was me, and I was intimidated because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh. She’s new, I’m new, this could be really bad. Sarah Amato helped produce, Triple H was in the ring helping produce. She was just such a sponge to all the things. She gave me a couple of things, way more than I needed at that time.”

On seeing her development: “I think she’s such a great person, and to be in those moments with her was really exciting for me. I like to see that development, and I was really grateful to be a part of it.”

Nia Jax currently holds the WWE Women’s Championship. She’s scheduled to face WWE Women’s World Champion Alexa Bliss for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.